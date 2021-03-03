Advertisement

Knox County man arrested for tax evasion

The Knox County man could be sentenced to a maximum of 2 years in state penitentiary.
(KY3)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 3:54 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knox County man was arrested Monday on charges of tax evasion, according to the Tennessee Department of Revenue.

According to a release, on Feb. 24, 2021, a Knox County Grand Jury indicted Michael Patrick Boyle Jr. on two felony counts of tax evasion. The indictments allege Boyle provided false and fraudulent information to the Knox County Clerk’s Office in regards to his registration of a boat and a vehicle.

“The Department of Revenue promotes voluntary taxpayer compliance by educating taxpayers, aggressively pursuing criminal sanctions and demanding accountability when taxpayers engage in fraudulent activity,” Revenue Commissioner David Gerregano said. “This indictment underscores the Department’s ongoing efforts to enforce Tennessee’s tax laws.”

Boyle could be sentenced to a maximum of two years in the state penitentiary and fined up to $3,000 for each count of tax evasion.

Tenn. Department of Revenue says they are pursuing the criminal case in cooperation with District Attorney Charme Allen’s office.

Citizens who suspect violations of Tennessee’s revenue laws should call the toll-free tax fraud hotline at (800) FRAUDTX (372-8389).

