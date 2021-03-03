Advertisement

Knoxville man arrested after allegedly assaulting man with rock outside UT Medical

Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 8:18 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville officials said a man was arrested after an incident in the parking lot of the University of Tennessee Medical Center on Monday.

According to authorities, Curtis Robison, 52, was arrested after physically assaulting a man in the parking lot of UT Medical’s Cancer Center.

Officials said Robison allegedly assaulted the victim with his fist and a rock. The victim suffered injuries to his head and face and was seen at UT Medical for further treatment.

Robison was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

