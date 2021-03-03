Advertisement

Knoxville VA clinic to begin vaccinations with Johnson & Johnson vaccine this weekend

The James H. Quillen VA Medical Center is set to begin vaccinations at the William C. Tallent VA clinic in Knoxville this weekend with the newly approved Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 4:08 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The James H. Quillen VA Medical Center is set to begin vaccinations at the William C. Tallent VA clinic in Knoxville this weekend with the newly approved Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The outpatient clinic in Knoxville, part of the VA Medical Center, will be offering the Johnson and Johnson vaccine to its veterans for the first time. The vaccine is administered in a single dose. Tennessee was set to receive more than 54,000 doses of the vaccine Wednesday, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.

“Our goal is to offer COVID-19 vaccination to all Veterans and employees who want to be vaccinated,” said Dean B. Borsos, medical center director. “We have received our first shipment of the Janssen vaccine and will offer it to our Veterans during our Saturday clinic in Knoxville.”

The clinic will take place March 6 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the William C. Tallent center located at 8033 Ray Mears Blvd and is open to any veteran, regardless of age.

“We are eager to ensure every Veteran who wants a vaccine receives one,” said Chief of Staff David S. Hecht, M.D. “We plan to utilize the Janssen vaccine at our community outpatient clinics, due to the fact that it is administered in a single dose and is easier to ship and store.”

Veterans can get information on the VA vaccination plan here.

