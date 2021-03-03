KPD to resume child safety seat checkpoints in March

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department will resume monthly Child Safety Seat Checkpoints in March.

The first checkpoint of 2021 will be held on March 13 at 6388 Cement Plant Road in Knoxville.

According to KPD, the checkpoints are completely free for parents, grandparents or other guardians.

During the checkpoint, child car seats are inspected by a certified car seat technician to ensure proper use and installation. The checkpoints are led by KPD personnel who have completed the 32-hour Child Passenger Safety Technician Standardized Training.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, checks will be available by appointment only. In order to make an appointment people are asked to contact Marci Ware at 865-215-1300 or email at mware@knoxvilletn.gov.

Individuals who wish to attend the event are asked to wear face coverings, limit the number of people they bring and practice social distancing.

