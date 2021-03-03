Advertisement

Lawmakers to discuss Evelyn’s Law on Wednesday

Evelyn Mae Boswell. Photo from Tennessee Bureau of Investigation / WVLT
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 10:29 AM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennesse House Criminal Justice Subcommittee is scheduled to take up HB 0384 also referred to as “Evelyn Boswell’s Law” on Wednesday.

The proposed legislation aims to penalize parents who don’t report a missing child in a timely manner.

House Bill 384 and Senate Bill 327 were passed on second reading in the House and Senate in early February.

The proposed bill was named after the toddler who was reported missing in February 2020 but hadn’t been seen since December 2019. Authorities eventually found the child’s body on a family member’s property.

Megan Boswell, Evelyn’s mother, is facing multiple charges, including felony murder in the toddler’s death.

The bill would require parents to report their child missing within 24 hours of determining that the child is missing. The bill applies to children 12 years or younger.

The Senate version of the bill will be taken up by the Senate Judiciary Committee.

If passed the law would take effect on July 1, 2021.

