Making a difference with Martial Arts

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Martial Arts, Jiu-Jitsu, it’s a way to learn self defense, restraint, but for police officers, it can be a way to save lives, protecting themselves, while not seriously harming those that they apprehend.

“One thing that I do in our classes for police officers is once we get off the ground with you know the average person would just do a submission hold. We teach them to put the cut offs on, and how to control them so they can put the police know they can use their, their handcuffs to put down,” says Brad Hatcher, owner and instructor at Hatcher’s Martial Arts in Mryville.

The Adopt A Cop program is more about adopting a new approach, a way of de-escalating a potentially dangerous situation for both officers and perpetrators alike. Brad says the class technique’s are already being put to use by the officers out on the street’s, “I have a couple officers in the class now who have already said, you know, I’ve been on the street for a while, and they’ve had confrontations, and that because they’ve been training with me, they took care of the situation in 20 seconds, nobody was injured, everyone went home safe, and the guy they wasn’t injured at all.”

Brad Hatcher has been teaching the martial arts and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu for decades, he says the ability to help others help themselves is about as rewarding as it gets, “It makes me feel good that I’m helping them but of course become better shape to physically, mentally is great for the stress, and that aspect. It makes me feel really good that I am helping the community.”

A nonprofit charity organization the Adopt A Cop BJJ or Brazilian jujitsu program offers police officers free instruction until they reach the rank of blue belt. In order for the officer to get involved he or she must sign up at the gym, commit to attending class at least once a week, and then post about it on Instagram. Then Adopt A Cop reimburses the officers for all costs.

