Man wanted in 2019 Sioux Falls killing arrested in Tennessee

Max Bolden, 37
Max Bolden, 37
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 7:47 AM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Federal authorities say a fugitive wanted for the 2019 shooting death of a Sioux Falls man was arrested Tuesday near Memphis, Tennessee.

The U.S. Marshals Service said in a release that Max Bolden, 37, has been on the run since he allegedly killed 37-year-old Benjamin Donahue III in downtown Sioux Falls on Oct. 26, 2019.

Bolden was apprehended in a commercial area near Memphis. He is being held in the DeSoto County Jail and is awaiting his initial appearance and extradition proceedings to South Dakota.

“For the past year and a half, the U.S. Marshals Service fugitive task force in Sioux Falls has continually worked leads and conducted interviews in search of Bolden,” the release said.

