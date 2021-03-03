Meet the girl who sings the National Anthem on WVLT

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -WVLT and its parent company Gray Television brought back a television tradition with the airing of the national anthem sign-off.

The girl who sings the national anthem is 9-year-old Reina Ozbay, who was born on the 3rd of July at a Milwaukee hospital.

Her mother recalls, “The evening she was born, there was a massive fireworks display outside of the hospital window on the Milwaukee lakefront -- because they always did the big one on the 3rd. So it’s fun that she’s singing this song.”

Her father went to Milwaukee School of Engineering, and her mother attended Marquette University. Reina’s mother lived in Wisconsin for 15 years, but Reina’s stay was much shorter.

“Reina knows Parkland, Florida, as her home but periodically goes with me to Milwaukee to visit friends. She attended the daycare at Kohl’s corporate offices in Wisconsin the first year of her life,” her mother says.

