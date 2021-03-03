Morristown group home ordered closed has history of violations

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee State Fire Marshal ordered a Morristown-area group home to close due to “numerous violations of state building safety standards,” according to a release from officials.

Inspectors said they visited the Southern Care Group Home, on Reggie Drive, in February after receiving a complaint and “found numerous fire safety violations in addition to the former single-family residence being unlawfully used as an unlicensed group home.”

According to the release, the home didn’t have adequate fire protection in bedrooms and lacked open junction boxes, had improperly serviced fire extinguishers and other violations.

“Among the nine residents in the facility were two people who were not capable of self-preservation,” the release said. The fire marshal’s office said that, when the order was served, there were only six residents inside. They were placed with the state.

During a later visit, inspectors found other violations of the state electrical code, including extension cords being used in place of permanent wiring, improper installation of electrical equipment and “other violations that compromised the safety of the facility’s residence.”

The facility owner and manager Whitley Gilbert was given two opportunities to show how the home would correct the violations, officials said, but she failed to do so.

According to the Tennessee Department of Health’s abuse registry, Gilbert is listed for neglect and was entered into the registry on June 23, 2020.

According to the Tennessee Department of Health’s abuse registry, Gilbert is listed for neglect and was entered into the registry on June 23, 2020. (TDOH)

This is not the first time the home has come under investigation along with its owner. Gilbert was arrested in 2018 for leaving nine elderly residents in the cold without heat for several days. At the time, Gilbert said the gas had gone out in the building while she was on vacation with her family.

“The owner of this facility had numerous opportunities in the past to make improvements that would have created a safer group home and would have meant avoiding our team taking this action today,” said Assistant Commissioner for Fire Prevention Gary Farley. “Instead, the owner did not take our findings seriously and continued to put avoiding compliance of the law ahead of her residents’ safety.”

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.