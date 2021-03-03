Advertisement

Murfreesboro police searching for missing man

Bushman was last seen wearing a green hoodie, pink camo hat, blue jeans and brown boots.
By Alivia Harris
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 2:12 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WVLT) - Murfreesboro police have asked for the public’s help in the search for a missing man.

According to police, Robert Bushman, 47, was last seen leaving Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital on Monday around 11 p.m. Officials said Bushman walked into the hospital and made suicidal statements to hospital staff before leaving.

Bushman was last seen wearing a green hoodie, pink camo hat, blue jeans and brown boots.

Anyone who has seen Bushman or has information about his whereabouts is asked to call Detective Albert Miles, III at 629-201-5513.

