Nicest winter weather in years

Meteorologist Ben Cathey awaits more sun and warmth!
By Ben Cathey
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 4:07 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Well this won’t take long! There’s very little ‘active’ weather in the upcoming week, as we dry out from all that rain.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Clear skies continue tonight, not only locally, but for a couple hundred miles in every direction.

Tonight we’ll have more stars in the sky with patches of fog that develop by daybreak on Thursday. Temperatures near 36 to start Thursday. Winds will stay calm as well.

LOOKING AHEAD

We’ll pick up on Thursday where we left off on Wednesday with sunny skies across the area. It’s rather calm still, not a lot to talk about which will give us a good chance to dry out with all the rain we just had. Thursday’s high will be near 62/3.

Sunny and warmer on Thursday.
Sunny and warmer on Thursday.(Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

Limited rain chances continue through the weekend as temperatures cool back to the low to mid 50s.

Sit back, relax and enjoy the sunny mild air that settles in for the rest of the week. Next week we’ll look for rainfall that moves back in late in the week.

Forecast from WVLT
Forecast from WVLT(WVLT)

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

