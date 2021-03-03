Outdoor volunteer opportunities around East Tennessee

Oak Ridge, Tenn. (WVLT) - Ready to stretch your legs and get outdoors while gaining some environmental knowledge?

Experts like Larry Pounds, Ph.D. are organizing a weekend plant cleanup at the Cedar Barrens in Oak Ridge. It’s a state-protected natural area next to Jefferson Middle School and you don’t have to sign up to participate.

The event is planned for Saturday, March 6 beginning at 9:00 a.m.

The plant ecologist said the name of the area is deceiving. “We call this a cedar barren. But that’s a bad name because what we’re really interested in is the prairie part of it. Not the cedar trees. But if you look out over here, you’re gonna see the trees around the edge of it. But we don’t want those in it. And we will actually remove the baby cedar trees. That’s one of the things we would do. We’re gonna take out any kind of trees or woody plants.”

Pounds said the state protects three plants found in this prairie setting: Western Sunflower, Prairie Goldenrod and Torrey’s Mountain Mint. He said the effort is to rid the area of other small trees and woody plants that could choke out those prairie plants.

He will ask volunteers to help pull weeds and use tools to remove the most invasive plants that shouldn’t be in this setting, such as holly or privet.

Other East Tennessee gardens that also look for volunteers are:

If your family or community group is interested in doing a spring cleanup anywhere around Knoxville, you can get free supplies to use from Keep Knoxville Beautiful.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.