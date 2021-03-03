Advertisement

Overnight Knoxville fire sparks investigation

Firefighters were ordered to leave the building once flames consumed a majority of the roof,...
Firefighters were ordered to leave the building once flames consumed a majority of the roof, according to KFD. / Source: (City of Knoxville)(WVLT)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 6:39 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An investigation is underway after an overnight fire in Knoxville.

According to officials with the Knoxville Fire Department, several 911 calls were made reporting heavy flames from a building at West 4th Avenue and University Avenue around 1 a..m.

Five fire crews were dispatched to the scene. When fire crews arrived on the scene they began searching for possible victims of the fire.

Firefighters were ordered to leave the building once flames consumed a majority of the roof, according to KFD.

One hour after firefighters arrived on the scene, crews were able to get the fire under control.

No injuries were reported and no individuals were found inside the building. An investigation into the cause of the fire is now underway.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When officers arrived on the scene they discovered the suspect, Derrick D. Harris, 27, was...
Knoxville police intervene in armed robbery at Buddy’s BBQ, suspect arrested
A copy of the book "And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street," by Dr. Seuss, rests in a...
6 Dr. Seuss books won’t be published for racist images
TBI says charges have been filed against Courtney Leann Gilpin of New Tazewell, Patrick Andrew...
Three suspects face $1M bond in death of Claiborne Co. man, TBI says
Matthew Bright
Teen fugitive from LA captured in Knoxville
TDOH Lisa Piercey
Johnson & Johnson vaccine arriving in Tenn. Wednesday, state moving to phase 1c soon

Latest News

Anyone who sees Howard or has information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact the...
TBI searching for missing woman last seen going to church service in Virginia
The girl who sings the national anthem is 9-year-old Reina Ozbay, who was born on the 3rd of...
Meet the girl who sings the National Anthem on WVLT
Meet the girl who sings the National Anthem on WVLT
Meet the girl who sings the National Anthem on WVLT
A fire broke out at a local hotel in Jellico Tuesday night.
Investigation underway after massive fire destroys Jellico motel