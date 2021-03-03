Overnight Knoxville fire sparks investigation

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An investigation is underway after an overnight fire in Knoxville.

According to officials with the Knoxville Fire Department, several 911 calls were made reporting heavy flames from a building at West 4th Avenue and University Avenue around 1 a..m.

Five fire crews were dispatched to the scene. When fire crews arrived on the scene they began searching for possible victims of the fire.

Firefighters were ordered to leave the building once flames consumed a majority of the roof, according to KFD.

One hour after firefighters arrived on the scene, crews were able to get the fire under control.

No injuries were reported and no individuals were found inside the building. An investigation into the cause of the fire is now underway.

