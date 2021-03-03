Parking at Melton Lake Park to close over the weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The City of Oak Ridge announced the Oak Ridge Louisville Cardinal Regatta will be held on March 13 and 14.

The event will bring elite college women’s rowing teams to compete in one of the first events of the season.

Due to the pandemic, spectators are not allowed to attend the event. As a result, the parking lots at Melton Lake Park will be closed to the public during the regatta.

“Working together, we look forward to hosting a safe and successful event,” Recreation and Parks Director Jon Hetrick said.

Melton Lake Greenway users and other visitors to the park are asked to observe social distancing guidelines and to wear masks when in the vicinity of regatta activities and participants.

