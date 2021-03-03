Advertisement

Pokémon card theft ring busted in NC

A Pokémon card theft ring in North Carolina has been broken up.
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 5:52 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WECT/WVLT) - A Pokémon card theft ring in North Carolina has been broken up.

Deputies in Onslow County said they have charged Stephen Rochelle, Jr and Amanda Morgan with felony larceny from a merchant, product code fraud and felony conspiracy.

Investigators said that, back in February, the Walmart outside of Richlands reported several trading card thefts. Officials said their information found the two suspects used the “bait and switch” method, replacing higher-priced cards with a lower-priced barcode.

The two were both given a $5,000 unsecured bond.

