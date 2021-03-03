Advertisement

Proposed Tenn. bill to make obstructing highways a felony

A Class E felony is punishable up to six years in prison. The bill would also impose a...
A Class E felony is punishable up to six years in prison. The bill would also impose a mandatory $3,000 fine.(KCRG)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 9:14 AM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A proposed Tennessee bill would make obstructing a highway a felony.

According to HB513, immunity would be granted to drivers who unintentionally injure someone blocking a highway. Under the legislation, if a driver “who is exercising due care” unintentionally injures or kills someone blocking a highway, the driver would be immune from prosecution for the injury or death.

The offense is currently a Class B or C misdemeanor. Under the proposed legislation, the offense would be upgraded to a Class E felony.

HB513 also applies to obstruction of a railway, waterway, hallway, “or any other place used for the passage of persons, vehicles or conveyances.”

A Class E felony is punishable up to six years in prison. The bill would also impose a mandatory $3,000 fine.

The House Criminal Justice Committee is scheduled to take up HB513 on Wednesday.

