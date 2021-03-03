Advertisement

Report: Virus cases in nursing homes drop 82%

By Digital Content Center
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 12:37 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
(CNN) - A new report states the number of COVID-19 cases in nursing homes have dropped significantly.

The American Healthcare Association and the National Center for Assisted Living reported cases dropped to their lowest level since the government started tracking weekly cases in nursing homes in May 2020.

The National Center for Assisted Living represents 14,000 nursing homes throughout the U.S.

The report stated nursing homes have seen an 82% drop in new cases compared to last year’s highest peak in December. Only 6,077 virus cases were reported on February 7, compared to the 33,273 cases reported on December 20.

Virus-related deaths are also on the decline according to the report. Nursing homes have seen 63% decline in virus deaths since December.

Officials say vaccination efforts in nursing homes and long-care facilitates are responsible for the decline.

The American Healthcare Association and the National Center for Assisted Living announced last week their goal to get 75% of nursing home staff vaccinated by June 30.

