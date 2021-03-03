TBI searching for missing woman last seen going to church service in Virginia

HANCOCK COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has asked for the public’s help in the search for a missing 67-year-old woman.

According to TBI, Brenda Howard was last seen on Saturday before heading to Scott County, Virginia to attend a church service.

Howard is missing from the Horton Ford area of Hancock County. She is believed to be traveling in a 2010 red Lexus RX5 with Tennessee tag 4F59H2.

Howard is 5′6″, 195 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who sees Howard or has information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office at 423-733-2250 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

