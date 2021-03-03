Tennessee to expand vaccine eligibility next week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — More than 1 million Tennesseans will soon become eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine after the Department of Health announced Tuesday it was expecting a large supply of immunizations.

According to Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey, the new eligibility will apply to people age 16 and older who have high-risk health conditions — including cancer, hypertension, obesity and pregnancy — as well as caregivers and household residents of medically fragile children.

“This is a massive population,” Piercey told reporters. “There are a lot of people who will qualify.”

Tennesseans should check with their counties to learn more about eligibility and registration. Furthermore, residents in the state’s metropolitan areas may have different instructions. The age limit to receive the vaccine will remain 65 or older for people who don’t fall into other high-risk groups.

The state will enter into the next phase starting Monday, around the same time Tennessee is expected to receive 54,000 doses of the newly approved single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. That’s on top of the increased supply of the two-dose Moderna and Pfizer vaccines for next week.

