Traffic backing up on I-40 in Sevier, Jefferson County

Traffic is backing up in Sevier County on Interstate 40 Wednesday evening.
Traffic in Jefferson County
Traffic in Jefferson County(TDOT)
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 5:56 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Traffic is backing up in Sevier County on Interstate 40 Wednesday evening.

According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation, a multi-vehicle crash was reported on I-40 eastbound at mile marker 411 in Jefferson County.

Traffic was backing up on I-40 east in Sevier County, as well, at the Gatlinburg exit.

