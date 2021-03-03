Advertisement

Tuesday Boys Region Semifinal action

Bearden, Oak Ridge, and Fulton advance to Region Finals
By Rick Russo
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 10:12 AM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Well Monday night it was the young ladies, Tuesday night it was the young men taking center stage on the high school hardwood. Region semifinals on tap including a showdown at the Dawg-house featuring Bearden and the Clinton Dragons. The Bearden girls won Monday, so could the boys make it back to back wins for the Bulldogs?

The answer was yes. Jeremy Parrott’s team hit three 3-pointers to start the game on their way to a 67-40 win over the Dragons in on Region-2AAA semifinal. The Bulldogs will face Oak Ridge for the Region-2AAA championship. Aaron Green’s Wildcats defeated Maryville 64-49 on Tuesday night. The title game will take place Thursday night at 7:00 pm at the home of the Wildcats.

Over at Gatlinburg-Pittman High School, it was Fulton defeating the host Panthers 76-65. Jody Wright’s team will face Kingston for the Region-2AA championship. The Yellow Jackets outlasted Scott 79-77 on 3-OT’s in Tuesday night’s semifinals.

Also advancing Tuesday was Jefferson Co. following their 60-52 win over Science Hill. The patriots will play at D-B on Thursday for the Region-1AAA title. Also Tuesday night it was Harriman defeating Tellico Plains 61-42. The Blue Devils will face Chattanooga Arts & Sciences for the Region-2A title. CSAS edged Oneida in the 2-A semifinals, 56-55.

