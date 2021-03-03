Advertisement

UT announces date for Orange and White Game

KNOXVILLE,TN - OCTOBER 04, 2014 - Arial Shot of Checkerboard during the game between the...
KNOXVILLE,TN - OCTOBER 04, 2014 - Arial Shot of Checkerboard during the game between the Florida Gators and the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN. Photo By Matthew S. DeMaria /Tennessee Athletics(WYMT)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 1:31 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee announced the Orange and White game is set for April 24 at Neyland Stadium.

First-year head coach for the Vols, Josh Heupel, will hold 15 spring practices beginning in late March.

Kickoff time and further details about the spring game in accordance with COVID-19 protocols will be announced in the coming weeks, according to UT. Tennessee is scheduled to open spring ball on March 23 with an open practice. Practices will then cover a five-week span.

UT’s Pro Day will be held on Thursday, March 25 as the Vols show their skills in front of scouts. Due to the pandemic, no in-person NFL Combine was held in February.

Season tickets for the 100th year of Neyland Stadium and the start of the Heupel era are on sale now at AllVols.com.

