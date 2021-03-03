UT announces date for Orange and White Game

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee announced the Orange and White game is set for April 24 at Neyland Stadium.

First-year head coach for the Vols, Josh Heupel, will hold 15 spring practices beginning in late March.

Kickoff time and further details about the spring game in accordance with COVID-19 protocols will be announced in the coming weeks, according to UT. Tennessee is scheduled to open spring ball on March 23 with an open practice. Practices will then cover a five-week span.

UT’s Pro Day will be held on Thursday, March 25 as the Vols show their skills in front of scouts. Due to the pandemic, no in-person NFL Combine was held in February.

Season tickets for the 100th year of Neyland Stadium and the start of the Heupel era are on sale now at AllVols.com.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.