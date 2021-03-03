Welcome sunshine! How long will it last?

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’re waking up to mostly clear skies and a rather chilly morning outside. We’ll ditch the umbrella for the sunshades for much of this week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

After sunrises this morning, we’ll have a mostly sunny sky as we move into the afternoon. Temperatures will stay in the mid to upper 50s as we go into the afternoon, enjoy this day full of sunshine!

High’s on Wednesday will be near 58 in Knoxville to 55 in Crossville.

Tonight we’ll have more stars in the sky with patches of fog that develop by daybreak on Thursday. Temperatures near 36 to start Thursday. Winds will stay calm as well.

LOOKING AHEAD

We’ll pick up on Thursday where we left off on Wednesday with sunny skies across the area. It’s rather calm still, not a lot to talk about which will give us a good chance to dry out with all the rain we just had. Thursday’s high will be near 61.

Limited rain chances continue through the weekend as temperatures cool back to the low to mid 50s.

Sit back, relax and enjoy the sunny mild air that settles in for the rest of the week. Next week we’ll look for rainfall that moves back in late in the week.

