Advertisement

10-year-old boy born with heart condition receives life-changing transplant

By KMBC Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 3:29 AM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KMBC) - A 10-year-old boy is looking forward to riding rollercoasters and participating in sports after a heart transplant gave him a new lease on life.

Garrett Malsam was born with a heart condition called hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, which causes stiffness in the heart walls and can impede blood flow. When he was just 4 months old, his family knew that at some point, he would probably need a heart transplant.

At age 6, Garrett suffered his first cardiac arrest even during recess at school. After that, there multiple surgeries at Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri, and multiple setbacks.

“Your mind just always wonders, ‘What’s going to happen next?’” said Ingrid Malsam, Garrett’s mother.

In September, doctors told the family that Garrett, now 10, needed a new heart. They said he wouldn’t be able to leave the hospital until then.

Garrett received his new heart on Thanksgiving Day, the 31st child to get a transplant at the hospital.

“Everything we’ve told him and certainly everything a doctor has told him, he’s always taken it in stride,” said Neil Malsam, Garrett’s father.

After years of no sports, Garrett’s first big activity after the transplant was sledding after a snowstorm.

“It was fun. The worst part was climbing back up the hill,” he said.

He is also back in school full-time and says he can’t wait to try out rollercoasters.

Copyright 2021 KMBC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph William Ricker
Human remains discovered in Panther Creek State Park identified as missing Morristown man
A fire broke out at a local hotel in Jellico Tuesday night.
Investigation underway after massive fire destroys Jellico motel
Robison was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.
Knoxville man arrested after allegedly assaulting man with rock outside UT Medical
Knox County man arrested for tax evasion
President Joe Biden speaks about efforts to combat COVID-19, in the State Dining Room of the...
Democrats tighten stimulus check eligibility, firm up support for virus bill

Latest News

Bearden Girls Basketball
Bearden and Sevier Co. girls continue exciting run
Capitol security increased amid possible threat
Law enforcement on alert after plot warning at US Capitol
Reporting on HS. Basketball from Bearden High School in Knoxville
Girls Region Finals
FILE - In this May 7, 2020, file photo, a person looks inside the closed doors of the Pasadena...
US jobless claims tick up to 745,000 as layoffs remain high
FILE - This Aug. 29, 2002 file photo, shows the Colorado River at the Grand Canyon National...
Body believed to be Kentucky man found inside Grand Canyon