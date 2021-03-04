$1,000 for Knox Co. teachers? Superintendent makes proposal

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Schools Superintendent Bob Thomas proposed some extra funds for school employees as part of a budget moving forward for the new year during the Knox County Board of Education work session meeting Wednesday night.

The one-time pay increase would be $1,000 for certified teachers and $500 for all classified employees.

Part of the funding would come from $2.5 million allocated to the district from the state government to assist with the pandemic, while some of it would come from local funding.

“In recognition of their extraordinary achievements, I am recommending that we use the state funding and supplement it with local funding,” Thomas said.

The pay bump, if approved, would come about in the mid-year.

