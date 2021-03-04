Archivist hoping to reunite personal photos with tornado victims a year after storms

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Pictures of graduations, weddings, and newborn photoshoots sit in boxes in safekeeping at Tennessee Technology University.

Archivist Megan Atkinson is waiting for a reunion with their owners. She has organized the pictures alphabetically in boxes. They are memories that were once in a photo album or hanging on a wall.

“In terms of a tornado disaster you would not imagine the archives world would ever have a place to fit in it but we had the ability to help with materials,” she said.

Even though the deadly tornado was a year ago, pictures are still being discovered. Atkinson says she gets new ones regularly. Atkinson lovingly cares for the collection of lost memories, knowing it’s not quite time for some to be found.

”I’m allowing people to get to things when they can,” said Atkinson.

Emotions are still raw a year later and it’s still too hard for some victims to look at anything that reminds them of the destruction, but when the time is right-- Atkinson will help people find their lost treasures.

“It definitely impacts people. They think they lost them, that they do not exist. There are no prints and you can’t go and make another copy,” said Atkinson.

You don’t have to travel to campus to see the pictures. Atkinson has a Flicker page with the photographs cataloged. Simply write down the number on the picture and contact Tennessee Tech to figure out the best way to get it.

