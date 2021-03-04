Advertisement

Babalu Tacos and Tapas reopens on Gay Street with new look

By Megan Sadler
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 11:26 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Babalu Tacos and Tapas reopened on Gay Street under new ownership and with a new look.

The owners of Maple Hall took over the space and decided to revamp it.

The restaurant’s grand reopening was on February 25. The taco shop had closed down in May due to the pandemic the previous owners said.

Downtown Knoxville shared photos on Twitter of the restaurant’s new look which features an Art Deco style and brick wall similar to Maple Hall’s interior.

Maple Hall has also expanded their business amid the pandemic by offering a new catering service.

