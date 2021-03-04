Baseball Vols set sights on Georgia State following mid-week win

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - No. 17 Tennessee was able to overcome an early deficit to earn a 5-3 win over in-state foe Austin Peay at Raymond C. Hand Park on Wednesday night.

The Governors (1-6) scored three times in the bottom of the third inning to jump out to an early advantage, but the Vols battled back and used a five-run fifth inning to take a lead they wouldn’t relinquish.

Junior right hander Elijah Pleasants was the story of the night for UT (8-2). The Clarksville native who starred at nearby Rossview High School was dominant out of the bullpen en route to picking up his first win of the season. Pleasants set new career highs in innings pitched (six) and strikeouts (six) while allowing just three hits on the night.

Tennessee returns to Rocky Top for another tough weekend series against Georgia State this weekend. All four of the Panthers wins this season have come against top-15 teams. The Panthers (4-6) have played arguably the toughest schedule of any team in the country thus far, with all 10 of their games coming against ranked opponents.

First pitch for Friday’s series opener is slated for 6:30 p.m. and can be seen live on SEC Network + and the ESPN App.

