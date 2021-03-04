Bearden and Sevier Co. girls continue exciting run

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The young ladies took center stage Wednesday night vying for Region championships. At Bearden High School it was the Lady Bulldogs hosting Maryville for the R-2AAA title. Bearden jumped out front early and stayed there throughout going on to defeat the Lady Rebels 57-51. Bearden has won 29 of its 30 games played so far.

In upper East Tennessee Wednesday night, it was Sevier Co. continuing it’s terrific run this season by defeating the Science Hill Lady Toppers 47-38 to win the Region-1AAA championship. The Bearettes are now an impressive 29-4.

Also Wednesday it was the Grainger girls defeating South Greene 58-54 to capture the Region-1AA title. The Lady Grizzlies improve to 32-3 on the season.

Capturing the Region-2AA title was Northview Academy. The young ladies from Northview have also had an incredible season, now 31-1 following their 64-61 win at home over Alcoa.

Like the other winners on Wednesday night, the Oneida girls will play their sectional game at home after beating Tellico

GIRLS SECTIONAL GAMES ON SATURDAY

Class-AA Alcoa at Grainger-7pm

Class-AAA Maryville at Sevier Co.-7pm

Class-AAA Science at Bearden-7pm

Class-AA Alcoa at Grainger-7pm

Class-AA S. Greene at Northview Acad.-7pm

Class-A Cloudland at Oneida-7pm

Also a reminder that the Division-II state championships are underway. You can watch all the games on our sister station MyVLT. Coming at 1:00 pm. ET it’s the Webb School of Knoxville girls taking on University School of Jackson.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.