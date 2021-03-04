Advertisement

Body believed to be Kentucky man found inside Grand Canyon

FILE - This Aug. 29, 2002 file photo, shows the Colorado River at the Grand Canyon National Park, in Arizona. A new report by a federal watchdog outlines a history of sexual harassment on river rafting trips run by Grand Canyon National Park. The report obtained by The Associated Press comes after 13 current and former park employees filed a complaint in 2014 saying women had been abused. It&amp;rsquo;s set to be released later Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2016, by the Department of the Interior&amp;rsquo;s Office of Inspector General. (WTVG)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 9:50 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. (AP) - Grand Canyon National Park officials say a body believed to be that of a Kentucky man previously reported missing was found along with a motorcycle inside the canyon.

Officials said in a statement that searchers on Wednesday found the body believed to be that of 40-year-old John Pennington of Walton Park, Kentucky, approximately 465 feet below the South Kaibab Trailhead.

The statement said evidence found with the body indicated it was Pennington, who was believed to have entered the park on or about Feb. 23.

The statement said no additional information was available.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

