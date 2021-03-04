Advertisement

Boy dies days after shooting at Arkansas junior high

A 15-year-old student died days after he was shot in the hallway between classes at Watson...
A 15-year-old student died days after he was shot in the hallway between classes at Watson Chapel Junior High in Pine Bluff, Arkansas.(Source: KATV via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 11:47 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) - A 15-year-old boy who was shot at an Arkansas junior high school earlier this week has died.

A Pine Bluff police spokesman says the boy, identified by his family and the Watson Chapel School District as Daylon Burnett, died Wednesday at a Little Rock hospital.

A judge has set a $1 million bond for another 15-year-old boy accused of shooting his classmate Monday at Watson Chapel Junior High School in Pine Bluff, about 40 miles southeast of Little Rock.

The boy was being held on a first-degree battery charge in the shooting.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph William Ricker
Human remains discovered in Panther Creek State Park identified as missing Morristown man
A fire broke out at a local hotel in Jellico Tuesday night.
Investigation underway after massive fire destroys Jellico motel
Robison was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.
Knoxville man arrested after allegedly assaulting man with rock outside UT Medical
President Joe Biden speaks about efforts to combat COVID-19, in the State Dining Room of the...
Democrats tighten stimulus check eligibility, firm up support for virus bill
Anyone who sees Howard or has information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact the...
TBI searching for missing woman last seen going to church service in Virginia

Latest News

Sam Keursch, 12, is helping to save lives by organizing COVID-19 vaccine appointments for...
Boy, 12, creates website to help elderly New Yorkers book vaccine appointments
The 12-year-old hits refresh for hours a day, searching for COVID-19 vaccine appointments for...
Boy, 12, books vaccine appointments for more than 1,000 people in New York
Morristown group home ordered closed has history of violations
Collegeside Church of Christ holds special service to remember tornado victims
Cookeville church keeping the faith one year after losing members to deadly tornado