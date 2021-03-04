Advertisement

Briefly cloudy Friday but smooth sailing ahead

Meteorologist Ben Cathey has more sun and warmth through most of next week
By Ben Cathey
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 2:42 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Gorgeous weather and Vitamin D are here for the next week! While a few more clouds are here Friday and it’s cooler into the weekend, it’s (almost) shorts weather next week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

While we have a spectacular end to the day and evening Thursday, we drop back to near freezing overnight. Don’t be surprised if you find a frosted-over windshield Friday morning at higher elevations.

It’s a cloudy and breezy Friday, with a limited ‘wind chill’ making it feel more like a late-winter day. We are all dry overhead but it may *look* like it will rain for part of the day.

Saturday morning is similarly chilly and temperatures are no different, to speak of. Still, the sun is back out. Even with the breeze sticking around the southeast, it will feel a lot more comfortable for prolonged periods outside.

LOOKING AHEAD

Sunday morning starts well below the 30-year ‘average.’ Don’t be shocked if some of your flowers get nipped! More sun and warmth kicks off Sunday, and we’ll gain roughly 5° each day for the next few days. Lows are also well up each and every day Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

There’s a little chance of rain Thursday and Friday. The system overall is marginally delayed but brings a good shot of showers Saturday and Sunday.

