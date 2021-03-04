Advertisement

Bystander’s baby critically hurt in Houston police shooting

Police say the officer didn’t know the child was in the vehicle at the time of the shooting.
Police say the officer didn’t know the child was in the vehicle at the time of the shooting.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 8:23 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities say a shooting by a police officer in Houston critically wounded a baby and killed a man who was driving a car linked to several robberies.

Police say officers were trying to stop a black Mercedes late Wednesday, but the driver didn’t stop and eventually crashed.

The driver then ran to a gas station, where a woman was pumping gas with a baby in the backseat of her vehicle.

Police say the man jumped into the vehicle and an officer opened fire after seeing that he had a gun.

Police say the officer didn’t know the child was in the vehicle at the time of the shooting.

The officer who opened fire will be paid on administrative leave pending an investigation.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph William Ricker
Human remains discovered in Panther Creek State Park identified as missing Morristown man
A fire broke out at a local hotel in Jellico Tuesday night.
Investigation underway after massive fire destroys Jellico motel
Robison was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.
Knoxville man arrested after allegedly assaulting man with rock outside UT Medical
Knox County man arrested for tax evasion
President Joe Biden speaks about efforts to combat COVID-19, in the State Dining Room of the...
Democrats tighten stimulus check eligibility, firm up support for virus bill

Latest News

Bearden Girls Basketball
Bearden and Sevier Co. girls continue exciting run
Capitol security increased amid possible threat
Law enforcement on alert after plot warning at US Capitol
Reporting on HS. Basketball from Bearden High School in Knoxville
Girls Region Finals
FILE - In this May 7, 2020, file photo, a person looks inside the closed doors of the Pasadena...
US jobless claims tick up to 745,000 as layoffs remain high
FILE - This Aug. 29, 2002 file photo, shows the Colorado River at the Grand Canyon National...
Body believed to be Kentucky man found inside Grand Canyon