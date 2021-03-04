Advertisement

Mostly sunny skies continue Thursday

Meteorologist Kyle Grainger says enjoy the sunshine
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 5:10 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The sun is out and we’re already warming for a nice mild afternoon, after this cold frosty start to the day.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Knoxville was 36 this morning, but 30 in Sevierville.
Knoxville was 36 this morning, but 30 in Sevierville.

High pressure stays in control of the south and keeps our skies clear. Temperatures will stay in the low to mid 60s as we go into the afternoon.

High’s on Thursday will be near 64 in Knoxville to 60 in Crossville.

Tonight we’ll have more clear skies with patches of fog and temperatures near 33 to start Friday.

LOOKING AHEAD

Limited rain chances continue through the weekend as temperatures cool back to the low to mid 50s.

Thursday we'll feel like the low 60s this afternoon.
Thursday we'll feel like the low 60s this afternoon.

Sit back, relax and enjoy the sunny mild air that settles in for the rest of the week. Next week we’ll look for rainfall that moves back in late in the week.

A few more clouds around on Friday, sunshine returns for the weekend.
A few more clouds around on Friday, sunshine returns for the weekend.
