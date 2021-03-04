Advertisement

COVID-19 cases, deaths decreasing in Knox County long-term care facilities

Knox County also leads the big four metro counties in percent of population vaccinated with both doses.(WCAX)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 11:03 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Health Department announced COVID-19 cases and deaths in long-term care facilities throughout the county have been trending downward for more than a month.

“Since COVID-19 first arrived in our community nearly a year ago, we have known that these individuals were at some of the highest risk for severe outcomes,” said Senior Director and Public Health Officer Dr. Martha Buchanan. “With the dedicated, statewide push to get those living and working in these facilities vaccinated, we are finally starting to see these numbers trend down and that is extremely encouraging.”

East Tennessee long-term care facilities recorded record-high COVID-19 cases and deaths in January. Since January, both cases and deaths have steadily declined. According to KCHD, cases have dropped by 55 percent and deaths have dropped by nearly 70 percent.

All of Tennessee’s nursing homes and skilled nursing facilities have completed both doses of COVID-19 vaccinations, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.

This week, the Department of Health ended visitation restrictions for long-term care facilities. KCHD said they have urged long-term care facilities in Knox County to continue to follow the five core actions to protect residents and staff.

More than 101,000 vaccinations have been reported across the County, including first and second doses. Knox County also leads the big four metro counties in percent of the population vaccinated with both doses.

