Name released of woman killed in Laurel County house fire

The sheriff’s office says the fire happened Thursday morning at a home in the 8000 block of KY-192, just past Laurel Lake Road North.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 10:52 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A death investigation is underway after a house fire in Laurel County.

According to the sheriff’s office, the fire happened Thursday morning at a home in the 8000 block of KY-192, just past Laurel Lake Road North.

We’re told 36-year-old Flora Adams, of London, was pronounced dead at the scene. A man was flown to UK Medical Center in Lexington to be treated for life-threatening injuries.

No other details are available right now.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

