Crossville man arrested on charges related to capitol riots

Bryan Wayne Ivey, 28, of Crossville, Tennessee.
Bryan Wayne Ivey, 28, of Crossville, Tennessee.(US District Attorney's Office)
By Megan Sadler
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 12:26 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man from Crossville has been arrested on charges related to the January 6 riots at the US Capitol.

Bryan Wayne Ivey, 28, was arrested by the Federal Bureau of Investigation Thursday morning, according to the United States District Attorney’s Office.

Photos released by authorities purport to show Ivey entering the capitol building during the insurrection. He appears to be using his phone to take photos or video.

Ivey is set to appear before a judge in Nashville Friday afternoon.

