Discovery of human remains sparks investigation in Elizabethton
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 7:46 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Carter County Sheriff’s Office said an investigation is underway after human remains were found Wednesday.
According to authorities, the remains were discovered in a wooded area near Southside Road around 3 p.m.
Officials said the remains were transported to the Quillen College of Medicine for identification and an autopsy.
The incident is currently under investigation.
