Discovery of human remains sparks investigation in Elizabethton

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Carter County Sheriff’s Office said an investigation is underway after human remains were found Wednesday.

According to authorities, the remains were discovered in a wooded area near Southside Road around 3 p.m.

Officials said the remains were transported to the Quillen College of Medicine for identification and an autopsy.

The incident is currently under investigation.

