Disney to close at least 60 stores in US, Canada

Disney is closing 60 stores in the US and Canada.(CNN Newsource)
Disney is closing 60 stores in the US and Canada.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 12:09 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
(CNN) - Disney is closing at least 60 of its brick-and-mortar Disney Stores by the end of the year.

The Walt Disney Company said on Wednesday it is dramatically downsizing its chain of stores in North America by about 35%.

A large number of them around the world are also expected to close.

At its peak in 1999, there were nearly 800 Disney Stores globally. However, since then more people are shopping online, especially because of the pandemic.

Going forward, Disney says it plans to put a larger emphasis on e-commerce.

However, you’ll still see “Mickey Merchandise’ at its theme park stores, third-party retailers and “mini-stores” found inside businesses like Target.

