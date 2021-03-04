Advertisement

Dr. Lisa Piercey to read to children as part of ‘Read Across America’ week

Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey will read "Curious George Discovers Germs."
Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey will read "Curious George Discovers Germs."(TDH)
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 4:46 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey will read to children Thursday March 4 as a part of ‘Read Across America’ week.

Piercey will read “Curious George Discovers Germs” virtually Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

“We’ll share here tonight as we celebrate #ReadAcrossAmerica Week and support #literacy!” a tweet from the Dept. of Health reads.

The link to the live stream will be posted to the health department’s Twitter page around 6:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph William Ricker
Human remains discovered in Panther Creek State Park identified as missing Morristown man
Knox County man arrested for tax evasion
A fire broke out at a local hotel in Jellico Tuesday night.
Investigation underway after massive fire destroys Jellico motel
Robison was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.
Knoxville man arrested after allegedly assaulting man with rock outside UT Medical
Woman in charge of closed Morristown group home was on abuse registry after resident’s death, officials say

Latest News

All across the region
Briefly cloudy Friday but smooth sailing ahead
Super fan David Weech's orange and white lighted car
Lady Vols fan shining bright for Tennessee
Investigators say a snorkeler in the Florida Keys found something out of place while swimming...
Snorkeler finds $1.5M worth of cocaine in Florida
Body found in Nashville dumpster prompts investigation
Clear skies in Knoxville
How to get ahead of spring allergies