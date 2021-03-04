Dr. Lisa Piercey to read to children as part of ‘Read Across America’ week
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 4:46 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey will read to children Thursday March 4 as a part of ‘Read Across America’ week.
Piercey will read “Curious George Discovers Germs” virtually Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
“We’ll share here tonight as we celebrate #ReadAcrossAmerica Week and support #literacy!” a tweet from the Dept. of Health reads.
The link to the live stream will be posted to the health department’s Twitter page around 6:30 p.m.
