Dr. Lisa Piercey to read to children as part of ‘Read Across America’ week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey will read to children Thursday March 4 as a part of ‘Read Across America’ week.

Piercey will read “Curious George Discovers Germs” virtually Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

Parents: mark your calendar and grab the kids at 6:30 Central/7:30 Eastern today, Mar. 4 to join Tennessee Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey as she reads "Curious George Discovers Germs." We'll share here tonight as we celebrate #ReadAcrossAmerica Week and support #literacy! pic.twitter.com/m1B3ZVZ0oY — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) March 4, 2021

The link to the live stream will be posted to the health department’s Twitter page around 6:30 p.m.

