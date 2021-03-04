Elderly NC man accused of murdering wife

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV/WVLT) - North Carolina police arrested a 71-year-old man Thursday morning in Gastonia.

WBTV reports that 71-year-old Ricky Allen Holdsclaw is accused of murdering his wife.

Police said they responded to an area on Willow Pond Road for reports of a shooting around 6:54 a.m. Upon arrival, they found the victim, 72-year-old Judy Allred Helms, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Helms was transported to Caromont Regional Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

Investigators said Holdsclaw was taken into custody at the scene and was charged with first-degree murder. He was being held at the Gaston County Jail pending a first court appearance.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.