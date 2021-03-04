Advertisement

Gatlinburg SkyLift Park announces St. Patrick’s Day events in March

Source: Gatlinburg Skylift Park
By Alivia Harris
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 11:53 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Gatlinburg SkyLift Park will continue to offer its St. Patrick’s Day-themed light display in 2021.

During March, a 300-foot tunnel of lights will appear across the SkyBridge and over 18,000 glistening green lights. The park will also have a 30-foot tall rainbow tree of lights with a pot of gold beneath it, shining shamrocks hanging from the bridge and rainbow-colored fire in the fire pit on Fridays and Saturdays.

“The reception to these holiday light displays have been incredible,” said Randy Watson, general manager. “We’ve been quite lucky to have had so many come out and celebrate the holidays with us these past few months, so we’re excited to pay a bit of that luck forward and join the City of Gatlinburg in the spirit of its new St. Patrick’s Day Celebration.”

The events will take place beginning on March 4 and ending on March 31.

The SkyLift Park will also be hosting a viewing party from the SkyBridge for the City of Gatlinburg’s Space Needle fireworks display. The show will begin at 10 p.m. that evening.

Beginning on March 20, guests can win a souvenir coin if they are displaying their shamrock spirit.

