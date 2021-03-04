Advertisement

GSMNP plans 175 acre prescribed burn along Wears Valley Boundary

The burn will take place between Monday, March 8 through Thursday, March 11. The operation is expected to last two days.(GSMNP)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 2:12 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Great Smoky Mountain National Park and Appalachian-Piedmont-Coastal Zone fire management staff plan to burn 175 acres along the park boundary in Wears Valley to the Metcalf Bottoms Picnic Area.

The burn will take place between Monday, March 8 through Thursday, March 11. The operation is expected to last two days.

National Park Services Crews will conduct the prescribed burn to reduce the amount of flammable brush along the park’s boundary with residential homes.

“A long-term goal of this project is to maintain fire and drought-tolerant trees like oak and pine on upper slopes and ridges in the park,” said Fire Ecologist Rob Klein. “Open woodlands of oak and pine provide habitat for a diverse set of plants and animals, and the health of these sites benefits from frequent, low-intensity burning.”

The planned burn area is bounded by Wear Cove Gap Road, Indian Camp Branch, Little River, and the park boundary along Roundtop Trail.

