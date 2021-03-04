Advertisement

Knox Co. School Board tackles violence reduction

A representative from Cities United, an organization that works with mayors across the country to reduce violence in communities, presented to the Knox County Board of Education Wednesday night.
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Andre Canty spoke to the board members to talk about Cities United following three shootings of teenage children, all of whom were from Austin-East Magnet School.

Part of Cities United’s initiative is to offer two-fold short-term and long-term solutions to violence, especially for Black communities.

Canty’s presentation was commissioned by board member Evetty Satterfield, who asked for the presentation because she wanted to keep the issue of public safety within the education system’s purview.

“Framing the conversation, the students, the principals, the teachers, this is asset-based framing. Not just Austin-East, but the people around it,” Canty said was a big part of moving to stop the violence. He added it was important to address the good coming from places hit by violence.

An immediate response, he offered, was to look at how young people are healing. “There needs to be immediate healing.”

Knox County Schools offered mental health services to Austin-East as long as they were needed.

Moving forward, Canty told the board that it’s essential for board members, community members, school officials and city and county officials to be involved with efforts to reduce violence and increase community engagement moving forward.

