Man loses hunting privileges for life in 48 states after Colorado poaching spree

A Colorado man loses hunting privileges for life in 48 states.
Iniki Kapu/A line of deer heads from animals poached by Inike Vike Kapu of Colorado Springs.
Iniki Kapu/A line of deer heads from animals poached by Inike Vike Kapu of Colorado Springs.(Colorado Parks and Wildlife)
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 9:42 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (WVLT) - A Colorado Springs man accused of illegally killing over a dozen big game animals across Colorado has pleaded guilty to misdemeanor poaching charges in three counties.

According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, hearing examiner Steven Cooley permanently suspended Iniki Vike Kapu’s hunting privileges’ in Colorado. Officials say the ban also extends to the 47 other states that comprise the Interstate Wildlife Violator Act.

“Iniki Kapu is viewed as a serious threat to Colorado’s wildlife and his violations are among the worst. The severity and level of indifference for wildlife, in this case, are rarely seen and cannot be tolerated,” wrote Cooley.

Officials say the decision comes after a long investigation by CPW officers following a citizen tip in October 2018 where a red truck was found abandoned in the Pike National Forest with a dead deer in the back with spoiled meat.

Colorado law requires hunters to prepare all harvested big game for human consumption. Failure to do so can result in class five felony charges.

According to officials, Kapu had been accused of illegally killing in Teller, Fremont and Chaffee counties included deer, turkeys and a bighorn sheep ram.

Anyone with information of a possible crime against wildlife is asked to call CPW.

