Advertisement

OPEC, allies keep oil output unchanged, prices jump

The decision pushed the price of crude oil sharply higher in global markets.
The decision pushed the price of crude oil sharply higher in global markets.(Source: CNN)
By DAVID McHUGH
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 12:35 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Caution about the pandemic took the upper hand Thursday at a meeting of the OPEC oil cartel and allied countries, as they left most of their production cuts in place amid worry that coronavirus restrictions could still undermine recovering demand for crude.

Many analysts had expected a small production increase as the price of oil has risen 30% since the start of the year on hopes that the pandemic will ease, allowing for an economic rebound that should increase energy consumption.

Instead, the group of oil producers opted for caution, and their decision in favor of supply restraint quickly sent crude oil prices even higher. The U.S. contract, which had plunged below zero last year as the pandemic restrictions on businesses devastated demand for energy, jumped about 5% on the day to over $64 a barrel.

OPEC countries led by Saudi Arabia joined with other countries including Russia to reach the deal in an online meeting Thursday.

Most significantly, Saudi Arabia will keep one million barrels per day in voluntary cuts least through April. Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman said they would eventually and gradually be withdrawn over the next few months depending what the market requires, without specifying when or under what conditions.

Bin Salman called it “a good decision and a surprising decision” and noted that the group “had to disappoint those who speculated about what we would do.”

Russia’s deputy prime minister, Alexander Novak, expressed “careful optimism” that the oil market was stabilizing. Under the deal, non-OPEC countries Russia and Kazakstan can make small production increases. The group will continue to meet monthly to review production.

The so-called OPEC Plus group - which includes countries like Russia that are not part of the cartel but have been coordinating production in recent years - made deep cuts in output in 2020 to stave off a collapse in prices.

As more economic activity returned around the world, the group decided to add back 500,000 barrels per day in December. Saudi Arabia in January voluntarily cut 1 million barrels per day, supporting markets for crude oil.

While Saudi Arabia has been more cautious about production increases, Russia has been a reliable advocate for more supply. One factor contributing to differences is that Russia can balance its state budget at lower oil prices than can Saudi Arabia, according to the International Monetary Fund.

The cost of crude oil makes up half the price of a gallon of gasoline for U.S. drivers, but the key factor in recently higher U.S. gas prices has been the February storms that have taken refineries offline, tightening supply. The national average was $2.74 a gallon on Thursday, up more than 30 cents from the beginning of February.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph William Ricker
Human remains discovered in Panther Creek State Park identified as missing Morristown man
Knox County man arrested for tax evasion
A fire broke out at a local hotel in Jellico Tuesday night.
Investigation underway after massive fire destroys Jellico motel
Robison was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.
Knoxville man arrested after allegedly assaulting man with rock outside UT Medical
President Joe Biden speaks about efforts to combat COVID-19, in the State Dining Room of the...
Democrats tighten stimulus check eligibility, firm up support for virus bill

Latest News

Chief Eddie García, center, speaks with media during a press conference regarding the arrest...
Dallas police officer charged with 2 counts capital murder
A passenger, left, disembarks a Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority subway train in an...
Satan tries to get a date on the Boston subway system
A man and a girl wear masks as they stop to hear a band outside a music venue Monday, June 29,...
Coronavirus in Tennessee: Positivity rate drops below 5 percent
Capitol security increased amid possible threat
Police request 60-day extension of Guard at US Capitol after plot warning
Senate works on COVID relief amid security threat
Senate works on COVID relief amid security threat