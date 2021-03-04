Advertisement

Overtime launches basketball league that will pay high school players at least $100K a year

Dan Porter, CEO of Overtime, announced the company will pay health insurance for all players...
Dan Porter, CEO of Overtime, announced the company will pay health insurance for all players and allow them to earn equity in the company.(AP Images)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 2:20 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
(WVLT) - Overtime, a sports media company, announced Thursday it plans to launch a basketball league for 16 to 18-year-olds that will allow them to earn at least $100,000 per year.

The company’s new league, Overtime Elite will allow players to bypass traditional high school and college-level sports. While in the league players will have the ability to earn a six-figure salary and earn revenue from the use of their name, image and likeness.

Dan Porter, CEO of Overtime, announced the company will pay health insurance for all players and allow them to earn equity in the company.

The league will begin in September 2021 and will be based in a single location that has not yet been determined. The league will start with approximately 30 players.

