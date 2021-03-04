Advertisement

Tractor-trailer collides with train in Powell

Rural Metro Fire says a tractor trailer was hit by a train.
By Madison Cameron
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 4:51 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rural Metro Fire officials said a tractor-trailer was hit by a train at a railroad crossing early Thursday morning.

The crash happened on Commerce Road and Depot Drive near Emory Road around 1:00 a.m. Officials said the incident happened near Powell High and Elementary Schools.

Tennessee Highway Patrol officials said the tractor-trailer got caught on the train tracks as it attempted to cross a steep area. The driver exited the vehicle and attempted to alert the train as it approached, reports stated.

According to authorities, no injuries were reported.

The semi-truck was carrying flooring materials and none of the materials were hazardous.

The crossing lights were destroyed during the crash. Officials are asking drivers to be careful at this crossing until they can get the lights repaired.

The roads surrounding the crash will be periodically closed throughout the day on Thursday to remove the remainder of the contents of the trailer. A portion of West Emory Road will be closed from 9 a.m. to 1 a.m.

