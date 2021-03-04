Shooting involving minor sparks Anderson Co. Sheriff’s Office investigation
According to ACSO, the shooting happened at the intersection of Edgemoor Road and Mooncrest Lane across from a Dollar General Store.
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 6:55 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
POWELL, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a shooting near Edgemoor Road left one minor in “serious condition” Thursday.
“At this time, we do not have any names and believe the victim is a juvenile. The victim is in serious condition,” ACSO said in a release.
The suspects reportedly left the scene before deputies arrived.
This is a developing story.
