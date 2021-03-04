Shooting involving minor sparks Anderson Co. Sheriff’s Office investigation

POWELL, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a shooting near Edgemoor Road left one minor in “serious condition” Thursday.

According to ACSO, the shooting happened at the intersection of Edgemoor Road and Mooncrest Lane across from a Dollar General Store.

“At this time, we do not have any names and believe the victim is a juvenile. The victim is in serious condition,” ACSO said in a release.

The suspects reportedly left the scene before deputies arrived.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.