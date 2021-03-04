Tennessee man accused of assaulting woman, puppy

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL/WVLT) – An Upper East Tennessee man was arrested after being accused of assaulting a woman and her puppy in mid-February.

WJHL reports that Bristol Police Department officers responded to reports of domestic violence Feb 16. The victim in the incident told investigators that 30-year-old John Dudley, Jr. assaulted her and her 5-month-old Great Pyrenees puppy after Dudley got angry when the dog used the bathroom in its crate.

According to a release from police, “He allegedly pulled the dog from its crate by the leash, frightening the dog. When he tried to put the dog in the bathtub, it bit him. At that point, the victim alleges Dudley began to punch and kick the dog, and when she tried to intervene, he pushed her into the wall.”

Investigators said the victim was able to leave the home and called police. Officers arrived at the home and found the dog with Dudley. Police said the puppy was “obviously injured.”

Police arrested Dudley and charged him with domestic violence assault and cruelty to animals. He was taken to the Sullivan County Jail.

On Feb 17, investigators said Dudley returned to the home and began arguing with the victim. Police were called to the home again where the victim told them Dudley had previously held a knife to her throat and threatened to kill her. She also said he had “told her he would kill everyone she loved and then kill himself if she left him.”

According to the release, investigators found Dudley had a history of assaulting the victim and was on supervised probation and was not supposed to have contact with the victim as a condition of his release.

Dudley was charged with aggravated assault and two counts of violation of a protection order.

WJHL reported that the puppy was examined by a vet and reportedly suffered from injuries to its jaw, front paw and appeared to have teeth that were lost or damaged.

Dudley is scheduled to appear in Sullivan County court March 10.

